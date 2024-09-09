Full stack developer Dot Net – Gauteng Bedford

Junior Full stack Developers and Intermediate developers

Tech Stack:

Proficiency in Angular 2+ for dynamic web application

development.

development. Competent expertise in .NET Core and C# for building robust

server-side applications.

server-side applications. Solid experience with SQL for efficient database

management.

management. Hands-on experience with either SQL Server or

PostgreSQL.

PostgreSQL. 1-3 years of relevant experience in software

development.

development. Role Overview:

Develop and deliver feature-rich SaaS solutions tailored

to the automotive industry, driving innovation and

enhancing user experiences

Required :

Minimum completed 3 year National Diploma Software Development or higher.

plus 1 – 3 years of experience post gradudation

Any supply chain n or automotive experience is an advatage

Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.

Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Mobile development frameworks

microservice architecture

SQL

PostgreSQL

Angular

C sharp

web application development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.

As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position