Full stack developer Dot Net – Gauteng Bedford

Junior Full stack Developers and Intermediate developers
Tech Stack:
- Proficiency in Angular 2+ for dynamic web application
development.
- Competent expertise in .NET Core and C# for building robust
server-side applications.
- Solid experience with SQL for efficient database
management.
- Hands-on experience with either SQL Server or
PostgreSQL.
- 1-3 years of relevant experience in software
development.
- Role Overview:
- Develop and deliver feature-rich SaaS solutions tailored
to the automotive industry, driving innovation and
enhancing user experiences
Required :
Minimum completed 3 year National Diploma Software Development or higher.
plus 1 – 3 years of experience post gradudation
Any supply chain n or automotive experience is an advatage
Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.
Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- Mobile development frameworks
- microservice architecture
- SQL
- PostgreSQL
- Angular
- C sharp
- web application development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.
As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident
- performance bonus