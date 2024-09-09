Fullstack Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Description:
Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Fullstack Java Developer. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.
Essential Skills Requirements:
- AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS, other cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. Azure, Openshift)
- Java 7 & 8+, Functional Java, Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- Java Logging frameworks / Java Persistence Framework
- JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
- JMS / JMS 2 / JEE 7 / CI/CD
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, Encryption with SSL
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- EJB2/3/CLI
- Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Any additional responsibilities assigned In the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Angular (advantageous)
- Apigee (advantageous)
- Kafka (advantageous)
- Event driven Architecture (advantageous)
- JavaScript, Typescript (advantageous)
- Flyway (advantageous)
- Eclipselink (advantageous)
- Terraform (advantageous)
- SOAP services (advantageous)
- Environment management (highly advantageous)
- Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
- Quarkus (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years