Integrated Security System Solution Architect – Gauteng Bryanston

We are seeking an experienced Integrated Security System Solution Architect to join our dynamic IT Infrastructure team based in Bryanston, Gauteng.

The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing end-to-end security solutions that integrate access control, video surveillance, alarm intrusion systems, video management systems, and remote monitoring capabilities. You will collaborate with internal teams, clients, and stakeholders to deliver robust and scalable security solutions that meet business needs and comply with industry standards.

Requirements

Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture

Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.

Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Qualifications

3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.

Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.

5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Desired Skills:

security

infrastructure

system

architect

Learn more/Apply for this position