Integration developer

This position involves leading projects focused on the transfer and integration of large volumes of data across various enterprise systems, ensuring efficient and

reliable data flow.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and implement integration mappings to facilitate

seamless data transfer between enterprise systems.

Develop and maintain ETL processes using .NET Core.

Utilize Talend for data integration, if applicable.

Apply knowledge of EDI standards to enhance data

exchange processes (a plus).

Work with REST APIs and JSON for efficient data

handling and integration.

Manage and optimize PostgreSQL databases to support

data operations.

National Diploma Software Development or higher.

Plus 18 months minimum of relevant experience

Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.

Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

understand advanced database concepts

SQL

PostgreSQL

ETL

Talend

.Net Core

Data exchanges

REST API’s

JSON

Integration Development

API management

Integration Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.

As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident

performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position