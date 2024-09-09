Integration developer

This position involves leading projects focused on the transfer and integration of large volumes of data across various enterprise systems, ensuring efficient and
reliable data flow.
- Key Responsibilities:
- Design and implement integration mappings to facilitate
seamless data transfer between enterprise systems.
- Develop and maintain ETL processes using .NET Core.
- Utilize Talend for data integration, if applicable.
- Apply knowledge of EDI standards to enhance data
exchange processes (a plus).
- Work with REST APIs and JSON for efficient data
handling and integration.
- Manage and optimize PostgreSQL databases to support
data operations.
National Diploma Software Development or higher.
Plus 18 months minimum of relevant experience
Locations: Port Elizabeth or Johannesburg.
Hybrid (2 days in office). Remote work can be negotiated.
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- understand advanced database concepts
- SQL
- PostgreSQL
- ETL
- Talend
- .Net Core
- Data exchanges
- REST API’s
- JSON
- Integration Development
- API management
- Integration Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A company culture commited to believe cohesion, support and trust amongst team members, we also believe that healthy relationships between members is vital for the continued success and innovation. Together with an inclusive management style, this has created an environment where team members on every level can contribute to the future of company.
As a leading provider of supply chain technology and consulting solutions to emerging markets across the globe, we provide custom solutions that are scalable to any industry and any supply chain environment. Organic growth due to global and offshore projects requires us to grow our teams to match project demands.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident
- performance bonus