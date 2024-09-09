Intermediate PHP Developer

Responsibilities:

Project Leadership: Lead the development of web applications from conception to deployment, ensuring high-quality and timely delivery.

Full-Stack Development: Utilize your expertise in both front-end and back-end development to build robust, scalable web applications using Laravel.

Technical Excellence: Apply advanced knowledge of PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks to create dynamic, user-friendly applications.

Collaborate and Mentor: Work closely with designers, project managers, and other developers. Mentor junior developers and provide guidance to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Code Quality: Conduct thorough code reviews to maintain high standards of code quality, performance, and security.

Problem Solving: Identify and resolve technical issues, optimizing performance and scalability of applications.