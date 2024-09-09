ISPA calls for SMME access to spectrum

The Department of Communications and Digital Communications should be commended for its “Next Generation Radio Frequency Spectrum Policy for Economic Development” issued in May 2024. However, it remains unclear exactly how SMMEs will get access to high-demand spectrum.

This is according to ISPA, South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body, which welcomes the focus on promoting greater access to growth-boosting licenced wireless last mile connectivity.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) refers to this type of connectivity as IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) spectrum and acknowledges its role in economic development.

The challenge in implementing the policy will be finding mechanisms for emerging participants other than the established players such as Vodacom, MTN and Telkom to gain access to high-demand spectrum, says ISPA chair Sasha Booth-Beharilal.

“There is an urgent need to enable SMMEs to provide affordable, mobile data connectivity using high-demand spectrum. Therefore, the policy needs to make the fastest possible transition into law. Efficient allocation and assignment of scarce spectrum will help fuel South Africa’s expected economic rebound.”

The policy sets out in broad terms how the government intends to manage spectrum to meet certain overarching objectives which include ensuring affordable access to telecommunications services, developing digital infrastructure to stimulate growth and development and promoting competition, all the while ensuring the equitable distribution of the scarce spectrum resource.

It correctly recognises that time, technology, markets and consumers have marched on since the current legislative framework came into effect in 2006. New developments must now be accommodated in the ECA in terms of an amendment to the Act.

Importantly, the policy expresses support for the allocation of further spectrum for WiFi networks and requires that the minister from time to time considers incentives to stimulate investment in WiFi network deployments for lower income areas.

WiFi is central to the government’s connectivity plans and widely-used for in-dwelling distribution and extending the benefits of higher ISP speeds throughout local areas.

Encouragingly, the policy supports community networks as a means to address universal internet service challenges, sets out progressive measures to lower the cost to communicate and for the provision of a monthly free data allocation for indigent households. Determinations about qualification criteria are to be set out in regulations.

ISPA has prepared a table setting out the deadlines in the policy:

Deadline Process 28 May 2025 Regulatory impact assessment informing the development by the Minister of a technology retirement roadmap 28 May 2025 ICASA to report to the Minister on a new licensing framework for community networks 28 May 2025 ICASA is required to report to the Minister on a framework for the release of spectrum for community use and identify IMT spectrum that can be designated for transformation objectives of community networks, including conditions for the distribution of free basic data to the determined beneficiaries 28 May 2025 ICASA to make recommendations to the Minister on the options for the consolidation of government user networks for the purposes of efficient spectrum usage 28 May 2025 ICASA to review / develop a universal service obligations (USOs) regulatory framework to fully realise the intended positive outcomes from USOs given to mobile network operators 28 May 2027 Ministerial policy direction on shutdown of 2G and 3G networks 31 December 2027 Preliminary deadline for shutdown of 2G and 3G networks 2028/2029 Renewal of IMT spectrum licences (other than issued after March 2022)