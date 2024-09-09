IT Technician at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Troubleshoot and resolve issues with CCTV software and hardware components.

· Perform regular maintenance and updates on access control software and hardware.

· Install and configure network switches, routers, and firewalls to support security systems.

· Ensure the security systems are connected and functioning within the network.

· Provide desktop and technical support for users, including troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.

· Support the installation and maintenance of servers, workstations, and other IT-related infrastructure.

Requirements· Grade 12

· IT Qualification

· Minimum 2-3 years of experience working with CCTV, Access Control, and IT systems.

· Valid drivers license,

Desired Skills:

Min 1 year exp

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

