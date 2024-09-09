IT Technician at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd – Eastern Cape Gqebera

· Troubleshoot and resolve issues with CCTV software and hardware components.
· Perform regular maintenance and updates on access control software and hardware.
· Install and configure network switches, routers, and firewalls to support security systems.
· Ensure the security systems are connected and functioning within the network.
· Provide desktop and technical support for users, including troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
· Support the installation and maintenance of servers, workstations, and other IT-related infrastructure.
Requirements· Grade 12
· IT Qualification
· Minimum 2-3 years of experience working with CCTV, Access Control, and IT systems.
· Valid drivers license,
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer: