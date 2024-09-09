Java Feature Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Java Feature Architect. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.

Minimum Requirements:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Minimum of 7 years working experience in Java environments working as a Technical Solutions Architect

AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS, other cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. Azure, Openshift)

Java 7 & 8+, Functional Java, Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge

REST services, RESTful APIs

Java Logging frameworks / Java Persistence Framework

JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)

JMS / JMS 2 / JEE 7 / CI/CD

JSON and XML with Schema

HTTP Authentication, Encryption with SSL

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

EJB2/3/CLI

Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Requirements:

Kubernetes (advantageous)

Angular (advantageous)

Apigee (advantageous)

Kafka (advantageous)

Event driven Architecture (advantageous)

JavaScript, Typescript (advantageous)

Flyway (advantageous)

Eclipselink (advantageous)

Terraform (advantageous)

SOAP services (advantageous)

Environment management (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Quarkus (highly advantageous)

Docker (highly advantageous)

Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

