Java Feature Architect

Sep 9, 2024

Join a Titan in the automotive industry who are on the hunt for a Java Feature Architect. Work in dynamic teams with the latest in technology on a fantastic hybrid model and the opportunity to travel internationally.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
  • Minimum of 7 years working experience in Java environments working as a Technical Solutions Architect
  • AWS Cloud (migration of applications to the cloud, deployment on AWS, development on AWS, other cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. Azure, Openshift)
  • Java 7 & 8+, Functional Java, Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Java Logging frameworks / Java Persistence Framework
  • JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
  • JMS / JMS 2 / JEE 7 / CI/CD
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • HTTP Authentication, Encryption with SSL
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • EJB2/3/CLI
  • Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Requirements:

  • Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • Angular (advantageous)
  • Apigee (advantageous)
  • Kafka (advantageous)
  • Event driven Architecture (advantageous)
  • JavaScript, Typescript (advantageous)
  • Flyway (advantageous)
  • Eclipselink (advantageous)
  • Terraform (advantageous)
  • SOAP services (advantageous)
  • Environment management (highly advantageous)
  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
  • Quarkus (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • AWS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position