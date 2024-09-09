Junior Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic management consulting firm specializing in the investment management industry is looking for a driven Junior Business Analyst to join their team. This role is ideal for a recent graduate with a BCom Informatics degree or an individual with up to 1 year of experience in the investment or financial services industry. The successful candidate will support senior consultants and business stakeholders in analyzing business processes, gathering and documenting requirements, and assisting in the implementation of strategic projects.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with senior business analysts and consultants to gather and document business requirements.

Analyse and map current business processes to identify areas for improvement.

Assist in the creation of project documentation, including process flows, business cases, and functional specifications.

Conduct data analysis to support business decision-making processes.

Liaise between business stakeholders and technical teams to ensure alignment of project goals.

Support the implementation of new business initiatives and ensure that business-as-usual (BAU) operations are streamlined.

Prepare reports and presentations for internal and external stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education : BCom Informatics degree or equivalent qualification.

: BCom Informatics degree or equivalent qualification. Experience: Recent graduate or up to 1 year of experience in the investment management or financial services industry.

Recent graduate or up to 1 year of experience in the investment management or financial services industry. Strong analytical skills with the ability to assess and interpret data.

Knowledge of business analysis methodologies, tools, and techniques.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

Understanding of business processes within the investment management or financial services environment is advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Strong organizational and multitasking skills.

Eagerness to learn and grow in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

A keen interest in the investment management industry.

