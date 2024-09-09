Seacom explores SMME collaboration

Seacom has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Africa’s ICT SMME Chamber to explore collaborative efforts aimed at empowering small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the telecommunications sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, Seacom and the ICT SMME Chamber will work together to foster the growth and development of SMMEs by providing them with access to Seacom’s channel partner programme. This collaboration will support the installation, maintenance, and support of digital infrastructure, alongside facilitating marketing initiatives, inter-business coordination, and training for personnel.

“By leveraging the synergies between Seacom and the ICT SMME Chamber, we can significantly enhance the capabilities of small enterprises, which are the backbone of South Africa’s economy and the broader business landscape,” says Wandile Gumede, head of public sector accounts at Seacom. “This partnership will enable these enterprises to tap into strategic opportunities, particularly within the public sector, while contributing to the creation of a fully digitised, inclusive, and equitable nation.”

The ICT SMME Chamber, established to represent and advocate for small businesses in the ICT sector, aims to safeguard the interests of SMMEs while fostering collaboration across sectors to drive economic growth, business development, and job creation. Members of the Chamber benefit from enterprise supplier development (ESD) programmes, networking opportunities, access to research, and direct engagement with both government and private entities for advocacy and funding purposes.

“South Africa’s ICT sector is not only integral to the daily lives of our citizens but also presents immense potential for small enterprises seeking to innovate and contribute to national digital transformation,” says Loyiso Tyira, MD of the ICT SMME Chamber. “Many promising ideas are lost due to a lack of coordination of SMME development programs and access to essential support and funding to ensure meaningful impact.

“ We believe that SMME development is essential to sustained, inclusive economic growth and job creation in South Africa. The ICT SMME Chamber welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with SEACOM to make meaningful progress in empowering local entrepreneurs and businesses.”

The MoU outlines Seacom’s commitment to incubating qualifying SMMEs by providing them with access to its digital service offerings, including cloud, connectivity, on-premise network and cybersecurity solutions. This will enable selected SMMEs to accelerate their digital strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and leverage ICT technologies.

“Seacom has long recognised the critical role of SMMEs in driving economic participation and job creation in South Africa,” comments Kim Sacree, Seacom South Africa MD. “This MoU represents our ongoing commitment to providing the necessary support for SMMEs in the telecoms sector to realise their full potential and become leaders in this crucial industry.”