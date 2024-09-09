Senior Automation Tester

- Actively participate in planning, estimating, and sizing products, features, and stories for delivery.
- Ensure the delivery of well-structured, standard-designed quality assurance solutions within the agreed timelines with the delivery team.
- Report and manage issue resolution promptly to avoid unplanned expenses and prevent late delivery and stability issues during operation.
- Contribute to retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies, ensuring quicker and high-quality delivery to clients.
- Collaborate closely with Test Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to meet client expectations.
- Build and foster deep relationships with peers, subject matter experts, developers, product owners, and other stakeholders through honest communication aligned with Nedbank Values.
- Liaise with stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that aligns with nWoW.
- Contribute to systematically breaking down business needs into manageable features, stories, and epics for delivery.
- Participate in backlog grooming.
- Participate in sprint planning, test estimation, and defining success criteria per story.
- Discuss low-level design and functional requirements with the QA Lead and Application/Solution Architect to understand the test automation approach.
- Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks, and overall platform.
- 5-8 years of experience in test automation- Proficient in testing web and mobile frontends, as well as APIs- Skilled in in-sprint automation using established test tools and frameworks- Experienced in non-functional testing and integrating it into DevOps pipelines
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Selenium
- Java
- SoapUI
- Postman
- TestNG
- Cucumber