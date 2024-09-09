Senior Data Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Data Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for detailed business analysis – Stakeholder engagement via workshop facilitation, meetings, research and interviews to elicit and understand business requirements for major projects and change requests.

Gain and apply understanding of the business in which we operate and the future domains in which we have the ambition to operate.

Conduct thorough analysis of proposed technology solutions using investigative and information-gathering skills to highlight the impact of solutions on business processes and systems.

Collaborating with cross functional teams, including IT professionals and other business analysts to deliver effective solutions.

Ability to write and interpret data queries.

Analise large data sets and understand the granular detail as part of the analysis phase and subsequent solution invention process.

Ability to use tools like QlikView / PowerBI / Excel, SQL, Databases etc. to analyze data and develop solutions.

Create visual representations of current and future processes, helping to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Conducting professional process workshops with business and technology stakeholders to gather information and identify risks.

Identifying, developing, and implementing necessary process improvements for key initiatives.

Creating and implementing process metrics, reports, and control points (Track, monitor and measure projects implemented)

Proactively identifying and carrying out root cause analysis of the problem.

Logically and accurately map business process steps according to defined standards and maintain existing refinery processes and documentation.

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure achievement of project goals

Driving process adoption & compliance with end users.

Keeping a systematic approach to coordinating and managing process and system change definitions and implementations.

Application of industry related methodologies and frameworks such as design thinking

Contribute to project planning, risk mitigation and scope management of key initiatives and other projects where involved in.

What we are looking for:

Completed relevant degree (IT, Informatics, Data Science or equivalent).

8 years’ Business Analysis experience

Experience working in an Agile software development environment.

Experience with AI and Machine learning preferred.

Demonstrable ability to operate independent, efficient, and effective in a chaotic, high

transaction volume and sometimes extremely complex environment.

Knowledge of business process mapping systems such as Visio, Blueprint. Bizagi

Other standard systems such as Microsoft Suite

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

big data

data analysis

agile

