Senior Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines.

Maintain and support data analytics platforms.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices.

Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability.

Create scripts and programs to automate data operations.

Provide guidance to other engineers.

Continuous development through training and mentorship programs

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

Provide expertise to peers in terms of solution design and troubleshooting.

Review solutions and code of other engineers and ensure all development governances adhered to.

Actively participate in solution design review forum, ensuring optimal approach, design & governance followed.

Requirements

Sql technology : 7+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball, C#.

: 7+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball, C#. Reporting technology : 3+ years of experience in Power BI, Microsoft Master Data Services, DAX.

: 3+ years of experience in Power BI, Microsoft Master Data Services, DAX. Cloud technology : 3+ years of experience in AWS, Python, Spark

: 3+ years of experience in AWS, Python, Spark Advantageous : Finance & Human Capital industry background.

: Finance & Human Capital industry background. Experience as a Senior Data Engineer.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, tabular cubes and ETL frameworks.

Familiarity with BI technologies.

Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator.

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Data

Engineer

