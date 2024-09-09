Senior Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.

Tasks and Responsibilities

  • Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines.
  • Maintain and support data analytics platforms.
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.
  • Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices.
  • Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability.
  • Create scripts and programs to automate data operations.
  • Provide guidance to other engineers.
  • Continuous development through training and mentorship programs
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.
  • Provide expertise to peers in terms of solution design and troubleshooting.
  • Review solutions and code of other engineers and ensure all development governances adhered to.
  • Actively participate in solution design review forum, ensuring optimal approach, design & governance followed.

Requirements

  • Sql technology: 7+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball, C#.
  • Reporting technology: 3+ years of experience in Power BI, Microsoft Master Data Services, DAX.
  • Cloud technology: 3+ years of experience in AWS, Python, Spark
  • Advantageous: Finance & Human Capital industry background.
  • Experience as a Senior Data Engineer.
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, tabular cubes and ETL frameworks.
  • Familiarity with BI technologies.
  • Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator.
  • Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

