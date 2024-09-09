Senior Data Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to support and manage BI analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical; an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better decisions.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Build and deploy BI solutions and data pipelines.
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms.
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.
- Design and implement data solutions using industry best practices.
- Monitor and maintain data pipelines proactively to ensure high service availability.
- Create scripts and programs to automate data operations.
- Provide guidance to other engineers.
- Continuous development through training and mentorship programs
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.
- Provide expertise to peers in terms of solution design and troubleshooting.
- Review solutions and code of other engineers and ensure all development governances adhered to.
- Actively participate in solution design review forum, ensuring optimal approach, design & governance followed.
Requirements
- Sql technology: 7+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, Kimball, C#.
- Reporting technology: 3+ years of experience in Power BI, Microsoft Master Data Services, DAX.
- Cloud technology: 3+ years of experience in AWS, Python, Spark
- Advantageous: Finance & Human Capital industry background.
- Experience as a Senior Data Engineer.
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, tabular cubes and ETL frameworks.
- Familiarity with BI technologies.
- Team Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good Communicator.
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- Data
- Engineer