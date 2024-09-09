Senior Developer (Python / R, DevOps) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

This role is for a Senior Developer at a well-established systems consulting company, requiring 6+ years of recent hands-on software development experience and IT support. The position is designed for individuals with a passion for development, strong data engineering skills, and an ability to handle tabular data transformation and visualization.

DUTIES:

Software Development & IT Support

Design, develop, and maintain software systems using modern programming languages and tools.

Provide IT support for applications and infrastructure within the organization.

Data Engineering & Transformation

Transform and visualize tabular data for business insights.

Leverage strong SQL skills to optimize database performance and manage data.

Collaboration & Communication

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand and implement financial services applications, portfolio tax administration, and investment accounting data.

Communicate effectively with cross-functional teams and clients.

Cloud & Containerization Technologies

Utilize key technologies such as Python, R, Delta Lake, Apache Arrow, and Spark to deliver high-performance solutions.

Work with Kubernetes, Docker, and Helm to manage containerized applications.

Implement and manage CI/CD pipelines using Azure DevOps.

Microsoft 365 & Azure Cloud Ecosystem

Perform administrative tasks related to Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online.

Manage Azure resources through PowerShell, focusing on cost optimization and virtual network setup.

Self-Management & Learning

Self-manage tasks with minimal supervision and maintain a self-driven attitude.

Continuously learn and adapt to new business domains, particularly financial services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications

Education :

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT, or Software Engineering.

6+ years of recent hands-on experience in software development and IT support.

: Cloud & Infrastructure Skills : Experience with Kubernetes, Docker, and containerized applications. Knowledge of CI/CD processes using Azure DevOps. Microsoft 365 administration and cloud platform management (Azure).

:

Desired Skills & Bonus Knowledge

Data Engineering : Proficient in transforming and visualizing large tabular data sets.

: Financial Services Domain :

: Willingness to learn about financial services, portfolio tax administration, and investment accounting data. Cloud Platforms : Resource management and deployment in Azure using PowerShell. Azure cost optimization and virtual network setup/configuration. Microsoft 365 Ecosystem : MS 365 admin duties, including Exchange Online management.



ATTRIBUTES:

Self-Driven : Ability to self-manage and drive projects with minimal oversight.

: Ability to self-manage and drive projects with minimal oversight. Continuous Learning : Eagerness to learn and adapt to new business domains and technologies.

: Eagerness to learn and adapt to new business domains and technologies. Communication Skills: Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with teams and clients.

COMMENTS:

