Senior Front End Developer

Our international client is seeking a front-end developer (technical lead) to join their software development team.
Experience, Qualifications & Skills
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related field.
- 7 years as a technical lead/lead developer with relevant experience.
- Good Experience with object-oriented programming
- System integration experience with 3rd-party systems.
- RXJS subscription and object-oriented code-driven patterns are non-negotiable.
- JavaScript, JQuery framework, Typescript famework/s.
- HTML, CSS
- Angular and RXJS
Desired Skills:
- front end
- developer
- technical lead