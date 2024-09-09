Senior Front End Developer

Our international client is seeking a front-end developer (technical lead) to join their software development team.

Experience, Qualifications & Skills

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related field.

7 years as a technical lead/lead developer with relevant experience.

Good Experience with object-oriented programming

System integration experience with 3rd-party systems.

RXJS subscription and object-oriented code-driven patterns are non-negotiable.

JavaScript, JQuery framework, Typescript famework/s.

HTML, CSS

Angular and RXJS

Desired Skills:

front end

developer

technical lead

