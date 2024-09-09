Senior Front End Developer – Remote Remote

Sep 9, 2024

Our international client is seeking a front-end developer (technical lead) to join their software development team.
Experience, Qualifications & Skills

  • Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related field.
  • 7 years as a technical lead/lead developer with relevant experience.
  • Good Experience with object-oriented programming
  • System integration experience with 3rd-party systems.
  • RXJS subscription and object-oriented code-driven patterns are non-negotiable.
  • JavaScript, JQuery framework, Typescript famework/s.
  • HTML, CSS
  • Angular and RXJS

Desired Skills:

  • front end
  • developer
  • technical lead

