Senior Microsoft Engineer (M365 & Azure) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced Senior Microsoft Engineer (M365 Azure) professional that has a deep understanding of Azure architecture, M365 products such as Intune, SCCM, MIM (preference), PowerShell, and the SharePoint suite. You’ll be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining complex solutions within the Microsoft cloud environment.

What you’ll do:

Manage and maintain Cloud platforms for customers.

Work with customers on projects to deploy new services as defined by architects.

Must be able to work independently and with multiple teams to deliver services

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Ability to multitask and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Your expertise:

Minimum 5 years Microsoft Azure Experience (IaaS, Paas).

Minimum 5 years Microsoft 365 Experience. (SaaS)

Minimum 5 years server support experience.

Qualifications:

Qualification required:

Grade 12



At least 2 Azure (AZ30x and M365 SC300 – SC100 Certifications)

Preferred qualifications:

Azure certifications



Microsoft 365 certifications



Terraform

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg

Work environment: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

