Senior SAP BW Hana Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 9, 2024

Join a Leading Global IT Consulting Firm in Johannesburg!

We’re on the hunt for a dynamic Senior SAP BW Hana Consultant to drive innovation and excellence.

Candidate Requirements

  • Expertise on Native Hana Modelling and SAP BW4HANA Modelling
  • MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling skills expertise were used to deliver the solution
  • MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling and Business Warehouse Modelling skills and expertise were used to deliver the solution
  • Certified copy of relevant tertiary education
  • Certified copy of Diploma or Degree & Certificates
  • Certified on HANA
  • Certified on Hana and BW4HANA Modelling (Advantageous)
  • Able to Provide details about the projects involved in, with business goals that were improved as a result of each project.
  • Provide Project writeup on how candidate has demonstrated performance optimisation to HANA calculation view and BW Queries.
  • Projects showcasing expertise on Analytical View and Attribute View & expertise on Native HANA Calculation views

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • HANA
  • BW
  • Analytics

