Senior SAP BW Hana Consultant

Join a Leading Global IT Consulting Firm in Johannesburg!

We’re on the hunt for a dynamic Senior SAP BW Hana Consultant to drive innovation and excellence.

Apply now and elevate your career!

Candidate Requirements

Expertise on Native Hana Modelling and SAP BW4HANA Modelling

MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling skills expertise were used to deliver the solution

MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling and Business Warehouse Modelling skills and expertise were used to deliver the solution

Certified copy of relevant tertiary education

Certified copy of Diploma or Degree & Certificates

Certified on HANA

Certified on Hana and BW4HANA Modelling (Advantageous)

Able to Provide details about the projects involved in, with business goals that were improved as a result of each project.

Provide Project writeup on how candidate has demonstrated performance optimisation to HANA calculation view and BW Queries.

Projects showcasing expertise on Analytical View and Attribute View & expertise on Native HANA Calculation views

Desired Skills:

SAP

HANA

BW

Analytics

