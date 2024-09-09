Join a Leading Global IT Consulting Firm in Johannesburg!
We’re on the hunt for a dynamic Senior SAP BW Hana Consultant to drive innovation and excellence.
Apply now and elevate your career!
Candidate Requirements
- Expertise on Native Hana Modelling and SAP BW4HANA Modelling
- MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling skills expertise were used to deliver the solution
- MUST demonstrate projects where on HANA Modelling and Business Warehouse Modelling skills and expertise were used to deliver the solution
- Certified copy of relevant tertiary education
- Certified copy of Diploma or Degree & Certificates
- Certified on HANA
- Certified on Hana and BW4HANA Modelling (Advantageous)
- Able to Provide details about the projects involved in, with business goals that were improved as a result of each project.
- Provide Project writeup on how candidate has demonstrated performance optimisation to HANA calculation view and BW Queries.
- Projects showcasing expertise on Analytical View and Attribute View & expertise on Native HANA Calculation views
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- HANA
- BW
- Analytics