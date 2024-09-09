Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for an out-the-box thinking Senior Software Java Developer with a background of Delphi to join a dynamic team in developing high-quality Web applications. The ideal candidate will possess a deep understanding of Java ecosystems and have experience in building scalable and robust applications.

Key Requirements

8+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

Delphi

SQL

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

