SENIOR VILT DEVELOPER
This is a contract remote/hybrid OR permanent remote/hybrid role for a Senior VILT Stack Software Developer.
The Senior VILT Stack Software Developer will be part of a team responsible for developing and maintaining back-end web applications and software solutions.
They will also be responsible for programming and implementing object-oriented programming techniques.
This role is for a very senior and experienced developer with current skills in the VILT stack. You must have the skills and experience to develop rapidly and accurately using VILT best practices from memory.
Experience, Qualifications and skills:
? Computer Science and Software Development skills
? Extensive experience in Back-End Web Development
? Very strong programming skills
? Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
? Ability to work independently and remotely
? Excellent problem-solving skills
? Experience in the hospitality industry is a plus
Benefits: We also provide medical aid and provident fund to all employees as well as profit share for candidates who qualify.
Categorisation: Developer, Software Engineer, Programmer, Web developer, Software
Sector: IT/Software, Technology, Hospitality
Desired Skills:
- • PHP5/PHP7
- Laravel
- Angular v6+
- Vue
- Tailwind