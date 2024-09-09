Senior VILT Developer

SENIOR VILT DEVELOPER

This is a contract remote/hybrid OR permanent remote/hybrid role for a Senior VILT Stack Software Developer.

The Senior VILT Stack Software Developer will be part of a team responsible for developing and maintaining back-end web applications and software solutions.

They will also be responsible for programming and implementing object-oriented programming techniques.

This role is for a very senior and experienced developer with current skills in the VILT stack. You must have the skills and experience to develop rapidly and accurately using VILT best practices from memory.

Experience, Qualifications and skills:



? Computer Science and Software Development skills

? Extensive experience in Back-End Web Development

? Very strong programming skills

? Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

? Ability to work independently and remotely

? Excellent problem-solving skills

? Experience in the hospitality industry is a plus

Benefits: We also provide medical aid and provident fund to all employees as well as profit share for candidates who qualify.

Categorisation: Developer, Software Engineer, Programmer, Web developer, Software

Sector: IT/Software, Technology, Hospitality

Desired Skills:

• PHP5/PHP7

Laravel

Angular v6+

Vue

Tailwind

Learn more/Apply for this position