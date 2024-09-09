Smart satellite services deliver better healthcare

Q-KON has installed a Eutelsat OneWeb LEO system at the Platinum Health Modikwa Clinic – the first time that a LEO satellite service has been used in the healthcare industry in South Africa.

Situated at the Modikwa Mine in Mpumalanga near Burgersfort, Modikwa Clinic is one of 23 healthcare facilities run by Platinum Health – a medical scheme and healthcare provider which specialises in meeting the needs of employees and their families in the platinum and chrome mining sector.

The Twoobii-OneWeb solution was made possible through a partnership between Q-KON, Gijima and Platinum Health, and delivers satellite connectivity that integrates with Platinum Health’s systems and network infrastructure.

The Twoobii-OneWeb solution has been developed on the global Eutelsat OneWeb constellation with additional network integration, quality-of-service profiles and service level delivery requirements in order to meet the needs of South African enterprises.

The solution is integrated with Gijima’s core network at Teraco Isando to ensure the minimal latency, and provide visibility to the Gijima managed services team.

Like many such facilities, Modikwa Clinic is located in a remote rural area which can experience challenges when using conventional and terrestrial communications links. This makes mining healthcare facilities a prime candidate for the use of Smart Satellite Services such as Twoobii-OneWeb LEO as part of the ongoing digitisation of healthcare provisioning.

In a trial at the Platinum Health Modikwa Clinic, Gijima successfully transitioned from fixed wireless access to a Twoobii-OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite link.

The pilot program, conducted over two weeks without the users’ knowledge, was designed to ensure unbiased results and has demonstrated impressive results that have led to the immediate initiation of a second installation.

The trial replaced the clinic’s previous fixed wireless system with the advanced Twoobii-OneWeb LEO satellite technology. The new satellite link has delivered substantial improvements when measured against the trial success criteria of markedly reduced latency, a reliable and fast connection, and an absence of downtime.

The Platinum Health management team has therefore agreed to continue the service and contract negotiations are under way with Gijima to facilitate access to Twoobii-OneWeb LEO services across the Platinum Health WAN. Having always-on satellite connectivity will further enhance the benefits of Platinum Health membership for mine employees and their families.

“Our Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) model depends on our own health service providers and facilities having constant online access,” says Quantin van Rensburg, CIO of Platinum Health. “This allows all service providers to access centralised patient records and results in streamlined, seamless diagnosis and treatment, and improved patient satisfaction.”

Louis Kirstein, solutions architect at Gijima, adds: “We are committed to enabling Platinum Health to deliver patient-centric care at all their healthcare facilities. The Twoobii-OneWeb LEO Smart Satellite Services connectivity will enhance the interface between the scheme, healthcare professionals and patients through providing additional digital touchpoints, and enabling mobile-friendly services.”

The digital transformation trend in global healthcare – driven by a determination to provide improved patient outcomes – requires always-on connectivity in order for the industry to truly move online. Through digitisation, healthcare service providers can be more productive, and treat more patients. With access to centralised patient records, they can accelerate the diagnosis process and ensure that they are delivering personalised patient care as part of the new, patient-centric model.

“The Twoobii-OneWeb LEO solution provided with Gijima to Platinum Health provides for a fully managed and tightly integrated WAN link that meets the requirement for a reliable always-on, anywhere broadband option with applications in emergency disaster response, healthcare training, health education and disease management strategies – all of which are especially relevant to South Africa’s mining industry,” comments Hendrik Bezuidenhout, Q-KON account director: key accounts.