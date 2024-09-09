SQL Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Experience
- Business technology degree (BCom, Information Management qualification)
- Experience in Financial Services is a requirement with Wealth Industry knowledge being an advantage
- 3 – 4 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and ETL development framework
- Exposure to big data
- Experience in report writing and user interaction
- Experience in managing / creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts
- Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012 / 2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS) Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel are an advantage
- Understanding of BI solutions, operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures
- In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology
- Experience in report writing
- Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling, ETL, metadata / data management and OLAP tools
- 5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI
- A good feel and understanding of business in general
Technology
- Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement, and an added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar
- Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills
- Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis
- Cube development using SSAS
- ETL knowledge (SSIS)
- Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge
- Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS
- Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage
- Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) is an advantage
- Knowledge of MDX query
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Sql Server
- Development SQL
- Data Management
- Microsoft BI
- Cognos
- QlikView
- Advanced Excel
- Presentation Skills