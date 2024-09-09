T24 APPLICATION SPECIALIST AND DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Mission / Objective:

To maintain smooth day to day operation of Access Bank’s T24 environment and to ensure minimal to zero downtime. Overall management and co-ordination of all T24 software development, implementation and support.

Impact on Business ResultsThis Role has direct impact on business results as failure to comply with industry standard SLA’s could result in reputational risk as well as financial risk.

Main Responsibilities

T24 TEMENOS:

Specification, design and implementation of bank requirements on Temenos T24 platform

Finance – GL mapping and reconciliations

Data Mapping and reconciliation into SIS

T24 Administration

T24 Customization

T24 Maintenance

All SARB regulatory requirements BOPCUS, SAMOS, SAM, GOAML/FIC reporting requirements from T24

Oversee and implement all T24 Incidents, Request and Change Requests

Integrating into and out of T24 via API’s

Business Planning/ Decision Making

Interact with the company’s business leaders to understand business strategy and requirements- Implementing solutions in respect of business requirements with the relevant resources from service providers- Responsible for short-term and long-term operational planning in respect of existing and emerging technology

Policies and Procedures

ISMS security Policies and procedures

Windows environment backup Policy, standard build and procedures

Patch/security update Policies and procedures

Network access/control policies and procedures

IT Operations manual development and upkeep

Job Requirements

Academic Knowledge:

Degree or technical diploma in Computer Science

Foreign Languages:

N/A

Work experience

8 years in similar role

5 years software development

Skills / Specialized Know How:

T24 Temenos

Core Banking systems

jBASE/JBC programming

Information Security (ISO 2007, PCI DSS

ITIL, ISO 20000

Competencies:

Very strong problem-solving abilities, strong technical background

Very strong understanding of IT Operations and associated methodologies

Work well in a team as well as independently

Operational management

User acceptance testing

Disaster recovery management

Internal training

Know relevant policies, procedures and strategies to promote effective

Operations for the protection of the Bank, people, data, property etc.

Desired Skills:

T24

TEMENOS

jBASE

JBC

ITIL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position