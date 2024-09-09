T24 APPLICATION SPECIALIST AND DEVELOPER

Job Mission / Objective:
To maintain smooth day to day operation of Access Bank’s T24 environment and to ensure minimal to zero downtime. Overall management and co-ordination of all T24 software development, implementation and support.
Impact on Business ResultsThis Role has direct impact on business results as failure to comply with industry standard SLA’s could result in reputational risk as well as financial risk.
Main Responsibilities
T24 TEMENOS:
- Specification, design and implementation of bank requirements on Temenos T24 platform
- Finance – GL mapping and reconciliations
- Data Mapping and reconciliation into SIS
- T24 Administration
- T24 Customization
- T24 Maintenance
- All SARB regulatory requirements BOPCUS, SAMOS, SAM, GOAML/FIC reporting requirements from T24
- Oversee and implement all T24 Incidents, Request and Change Requests
- Integrating into and out of T24 via API’s
Business Planning/ Decision Making
- Interact with the company’s business leaders to understand business strategy and requirements- Implementing solutions in respect of business requirements with the relevant resources from service providers- Responsible for short-term and long-term operational planning in respect of existing and emerging technology
Policies and Procedures
- ISMS security Policies and procedures
- Windows environment backup Policy, standard build and procedures
- Patch/security update Policies and procedures
- Network access/control policies and procedures
- IT Operations manual development and upkeep
Job Requirements
Academic Knowledge:
- Degree or technical diploma in Computer Science
Foreign Languages:
- N/A
Work experience
- 8 years in similar role
- 5 years software development
Skills / Specialized Know How:
- T24 Temenos
- Core Banking systems
- jBASE/JBC programming
- Information Security (ISO 2007, PCI DSS
- ITIL, ISO 20000
Competencies:
- Very strong problem-solving abilities, strong technical background
- Very strong understanding of IT Operations and associated methodologies
- Work well in a team as well as independently
- Operational management
- User acceptance testing
- Disaster recovery management
- Internal training
- Know relevant policies, procedures and strategies to promote effective
- Operations for the protection of the Bank, people, data, property etc.
Desired Skills:
- T24
- TEMENOS
- jBASE
- JBC
- ITIL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree