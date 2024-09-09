Do you want to work with one of the largest Tech Giants in the world? Our clients are on the hunt for a seasoned Websphere Server Application Engineer for a fantastic hybrid role based in Sandton.
Requirements:
- IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS)
- Installing, configuring, and maintaining IBM WebSphere Application Server environments.
- Developing and deploying applications on WebSphere.
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to WebSphere applications.
- Additionally, the candidate should be familiar with the following products and tasks:
Duties:
- Delivering workshops (business and architectural)
- Conducting product administration activities.
- Aiding with use case workshops and use case development.
- Participating in product roadmap discussions.
- Conducting operations assessments.
- Performing skills assessment and developing education roadmaps.
- Conducting health check assessments.
- Assisting with performance tuning assessments.
- Conducting capacity planning assessments.
- Evaluating software upgrade needs.
- Performing data, metadata, technology, and workload migration assessments.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- WEBSPHERE
- IBM WEBSPHERE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years