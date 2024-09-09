Westcon-Comstor is moving

Westcon-Comstor is moving from its Midrand warehouse and offices to new office space within the Waterfall Precinct.

“Our move might not be a huge geographical leap, as the new southern African head office will be a stone’s throw away from the current facilities, but it is a transformative one as we ensure improved accessibility and enhanced facilities,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “The new offices will deliver better collaborative spaces and allow us to meet our global sustainability goals while creating an environment that will allow us to engage our partners better.

“In addition, as we strive to be an employer of choice, it will provide our teams with a more vibrant and fulfilling workspace. The new offices are packed with a host of amenities and services that promote a better workplace while delivering on the modern requirement for work-life balance.”

The move will be undertaken in a phased approach designed to ensure no to very little disruption. The first phase includes the optimisation and automation of its local logistical operations, which is already underway. The second phase, scheduled for October, will see the team relocate to a temporary facility within its new building while the new offices are being built.

According to Taute, the nature of the company’s digital evolution, which includes partner tools like its multivendor digital marketplace PartnerCentral, has made the move possible. By accessing the marketplace, partners have control over their business, able to buy and manage technology, initiate RMAs, check stock, browse the vendor portfolio of products, generate quotes, automate orders, manage customers and renewals, explore training options, and get business and industry insights.