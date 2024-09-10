C++ Developer (Germany/Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a forward-thinking C++ Developer is sought by a global provider of leading Data Visualization Software. Applicants will require a solid theoretical background & a vivid interest in elegant algorithms, have to be fluent in German or English, preferably possess a University Degree or have relevant work experience with C++, together with a fresh and creative problem-solving approach would be an excellent combination for this role.

REQUIREMENTS:

Language: Fluent English or German. We only require one of these languages.

Tech stack: C++ (overall language knowledge, we don`t require latest standards e.g., C++ 17), algorithms.

Working experience: Any, we have several fresh university graduates.

Remote:

Remote position is open exclusively to candidates residing and working within the time zones of UTC-1 to UTC+4.

Not working from countries that are under world sanctions.

If a candidate wants to work remotely, they need to be a legal resident of the respective country for EoR or be able to sign a B2B/Freelancer contract.

Suggestions: Candidates from Germany with a PhD in Physics, candidates from Eastern Europe with a Bachelor’s Degree and up in Computer Science, Math and Physics, candidates from the UK with a Bachelor Degree and up in Computer Science.

COMMENTS:

