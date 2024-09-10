Capitalising on Africa’s data centre boom

Data centres undoubtedly represent enormous opportunity in Africa as demand for seamless network connectivity continues to rise on the continent and around the world. Advances in engineering, technology and sustainability make it possible to overcome some of the historical barriers to growth and capitalise on this trend,.

By Craig Blankers, director: acting sector lead at WSP in Africa.

On the African continent, urbanisation, population growth and the ongoing expansion of 3G, 4G and 5G networks are major drivers of the data centre boom, as more and more people connect to the Internet.

Internationally, the speed of change in the industry and the catalytic advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-density technologies demand a vast amount of processing power to run – and that’s changing how data centres are designed and built.

Revenue in Africa’s data centre market is projected to reach $6,47-billion within this year and is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7,18% by 2029, resulting in a market volume of $9,15-billion. Though impressive, this growth is minimal when compared to global market predictions of 8,45% CAGR and a market volume of $624,10 billion by 2029.

Factors including limited infrastructure, slow digital transformation, and lack of awareness about the benefits of data centres, and advances in engineering and technology, play a role in these slow growth predictions. Yet, according to the Africa Data Centres Association , Africa alone needs 1000MW and 700 facilities to meet growing demand. And investment is starting to come through.

Despite recent investments in data centre infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa, much of the continent’s capacity remains in South Africa, where the market comprises of 408MW. Nigeria and Egypt follow with 140MW and 118MW respectively. Kenya is making strides as well, with 79MW, while Morocco closes out the top five with 65MW of supply. With traditional data centre hubs like Amsterdam and Dublin now facing acute land and capacity constraints, and increasingly restrictive policies for data centres development, hyperscalers and operators are beginning to expand into different regions, presenting an opportunity for African locations like these.

The energy conundrum

The reliability of municipal power supplies remains a big challenge. The higher computing power needed – and therefore additional cooling power required – by facilities running AI demands reliable energy supply, not to mention flexible innovative solutions for reliable operations and enhanced performance.

Many African countries have unstable, coal-intensive grids and strategic power outages intended to reduce peak demand. Because data centres need power to stay operational 24/7/365, reliance on onsite back-up generation is often the (expensive) norm.

More public and private sector investment in renewable and sustainable energy technologies, driven in many cases by the adoption of green economy policies and growth strategies, is beginning to have a positive impact on the availability of reliable energy. Solutions such as onsite solar power plants and energy wheeling are gaining traction – enabling data centres to be powered by solar facilities built nearby.

Other advances in engineering design and technology, such as distributed uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems providing back-up power at rack level, to specialised mechanical systems distributing stable liquid cooling direct to AI processors, are on the rise, too. WSP’s Mission Critical experts are constantly adapting client designs to keep pace with the rate of technology change and speed to market demands.

Committing to responsible water use

With Africa on the frontline of the global water crisis, and as water conservation policies become global mandates to tackle it, WSP’s water and data centre design experts are working with hyperscale and colocation data centre operators to minimise freshwater use.

From rainwater collection, onsite treatment plants and recycling local wastewater, to reusing cooling tower runoff and converting waste heat back into useable resources, advances in engineering are meeting the challenge of efficient and responsible water use.

Though on-the-ground skills can be a challenge in such a specialised and rapidly developing industry, these can be off-set through a digital approach to engineering that allows local and international experts to collaborate and share knowledge. WSP uses Building Information Modelling (BIM) and cross-regional collaboration to support knowledge transfer and skills development between our own teams and our local counterparts.

Consulting with in-country contractors on local nuances, such as the availability of resources and materials that meet the standards that multinational brands and investors expect, allows us to leverage our international technical expertise in a way that understand the local context.

A data centre that is built around the core principles of sustainability and being locally fit-for-purpose is not only modern in today’s context, but future-proof by design. Data centre owners looking to invest in Africa are largely drawn by the geographical space available and the enormous potential of the continent’s market.

Building for sustainability not only makes good operational business sense, but it also aligns with responsible corporate citizenship and meets environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices. These are significant value adds to the end-user, which also contributes to the marketability of the data centre. What benefits the end-user also benefits the data centre owner.