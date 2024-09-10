Full Stack Developer

Our client who has paved the way in the Easy Pay space seeks a Senior Fullstack Developer to join our innovative team on a 1 – year contract basis. Reporting directly to the Delivery Manager for the Online Payments Product, you will play a crucial role in developing and maintaining our cutting-edge payment solutions. This hybrid position allows you to work both remotely and their offices in Cape Town or Centurion.

You will leverage your expertise to design, build, and maintain responsive web applications, ensuring seamless operations and exceptional user experiences. We’re looking for a candidate with fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and the ability to collaborate effectively across departments. Join us on our mission to become the Payment Service Provider (PSP) of choice.

Key Responsibilities:

Development

Analysis

Testing

Operations

Requirements:

Technical Proficiency:

Expert in both front-end and back-end development, with strong experience in C#, Java, and .NET MVC.

Proficient in NoSQL databases (Redis, MongoDB, Memcached) and MS SQL.

Strong understanding of cloud technologies (Azure preferred), CI/CD processes, and OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Experience with asynchronous queue-based processing (Apache Kafka is beneficial).

Experience with Kubernetes and containerization tools like Docker (preferred).

Experience requirements:

3 to 5 years of Full Stack development, with the focus on both front-end and back-end technologies.

If you have what it takes to get carry out this role, smash that apply button and we will contact you

Desired Skills:

Java

frontend development

backend development

full stack

C#

.Net

.net mvc

nosql

mssql

azure

CI/CD

OAuth 2.0

Apache Kafka

kubernetes

docker

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Founded in 1998, the leading provider of retail processing solutions in South Africa and across Africa. Ecentric serves as a trusted payments partner to 65% of the JSE-listed retailers, serving their in-store, online, mobile and omnichannel payments requirements.

Powered by technology and expertise, our comprehensive payment solution supports all payment methods on all channels, with automated reconciliation, loyalty programs, vouchers, and gift cards through a single POS integration. With an active-active architecture, P2PE, and a proven track record of near 100% uptime, the company thrives in an innovative environment to bring their clients the latest and greatest in switching systems and payment processing.

