Functional Sharepoint Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for a Functional Sharepoint Developer Professional with 5+ years solid development experience. Candidate will be responsible for the development, user training and subsequent support of our SharePoint and Power Platform systems through the application of sound organization and communication skills.?

Skills:

Excellent command of the English language; strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to convey technical information, in clear terms, for non-technical users.

Strong computer skills (Tech savvy).

Ability to learn quickly and eagerly new software and technologies (SharePoint 2013/16 on premise, SharePoint Online, Office and O365).

Strong analytical and creative problem solving and troubleshooting abilities.

Responsibility:

Ability to work independently or collaboratively within dynamic teams.

Ability to ensure that the work is completed within the required time frames.

Ability to analyze customer requirements and define and present solutions.

Good interpersonal skills (understanding needs and expectations of clients).

Must have strong customer focus by staying in tune to their needs and managing their expectations.

Must be adaptive to change and retain a positive attitude towards challenges.

Must have experience in:

Configuring SharePoint sites. Workflow Development (SharePoint Designer, Power Automate). Power Platform (PowerApps and Power Automate). End-User Training.

Demonstrate in-depth SharePoint product knowledge and understanding of product features including:

Site Configurations Lists and Libraries Document Management Security and Permissions Troubleshooting and User Support (Sites, Forms and Workflows) Permissions

A knowledge of Agile Development Methodology.

Tasks:

This role would be responsible for maintaining and developing SharePoint and Power Platform (Power Apps and Power Automate) applications.

Activities will include supporting site and site owners within business functions, assisting with the design, build and testing of new sites and solutions, and providing hands-on training to end users as part of the hand-over process.

Develop, configure and maintain document libraries, lists, workflows for information management with POPI compliance.

End-to-end responsibility for delivery of a project.

Take Ownership (plan, lead, and execute) of SharePoint or Power Platform support tasks and end user support:

Manage and maintain sites and sub-sites including site layout structure and content. Manage security for sites and sub-sites by ensuring compliance with modern availability, confidentiality and privacy requirements. and content. Assist the Support Team in day-to-day administration of the environments including troubleshooting. Report progress and status of assigned tasks to project team and managers. Perform other reasonable related duties as required.?

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

.NET Core

SQL

Blazer

Scrum/KANBAN

Web Solutions

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

