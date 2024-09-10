Intermediate IT Engineer (Crypto Engineer)

SUPER EXCITING OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE CRYPTO ENGINEERING ARENA.

ROLE: Crypto Engineer

LOCATION: Pinelands, Cape Town (office based)

COMPANY: The company was established several years ago to meet the demand for affordable cryptography solutions accessible to all enterprises. The company specializes in providing reliable and specialized crypto consulting services to South Africa’s banking sector among other verticals. Since its inception, they have expanded their reach beyond Southern Africa, extending its smart, trusted solutions and services throughout the continent, consistently guided by its core principle: smart, trusted technology.

Are you a tech enthusiast and would you love to work with a specialized crypto provider offering solutions in payments, HSM, PKI, key management, authentication, data protection, and digital signing for the Fintech, mobile network, and insurance industries?

This incredible opportunity offers excellent training on the intricacies of the solutions provided, as well as development opportunities, a collaborative work environment.

What you need to bring to the party is the following:

Solid understanding of systems (Windows and / or Linux)

Good understanding of security and security practices

Ideal would be proficiency in encryption and authentication, with knowledge in system and network security, intrusion detection, routing, switching, LAN, and WAN

Solid experience working with Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP etc.)

Solid experience with database services setup, configuration, and maintenance

Good documentation skills

Scripting

Nice to have: (security or crypto skills, but training will be provided)

Experience in HSMs and services including certifications

Experience in Security and services including certifications

Desired Skills:

System Engineer

Security engineer

Cloud Systems Administrator

