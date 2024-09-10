Intermediate Software Developer

Join a cutting-edge, award winning tech company in Africa!

R 400,000 – R 605,000 per annum

Are you ready to accelerate your career in IT?J The largest monitoring specialist company in Africa, is looking for an Intermediate Software Developer to join their innovative team. This role offers the opportunity to work on commercial-grade web applications, mentor junior developers, and gain exposure to a multitude of clients in the banking and retail space.

3-5 years of experience in software development

Experience with NodeJS, VueJS/React/Angular, Javascript, HTML, CSS, SQL, and Linux

Ability to deliver work to agreed quality, standards, and complexity

Must be a South African citizen and have 3 years post-internship experience

Development qualification and Grade 12 education

