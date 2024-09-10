Is AI making us lazy?

Every time labour-saving technologies are introduced questions are raised about whether these negatively impact human motivation and productivity.

By Lethabo Lubisi, corporate affairs director at EQPlus

The integration of AI into our daily work tasks has seen many people raise the question of whether this technology is making us lazy. While some argue that AI enhances productivity and efficiency, others say it reduces our ability to think critically and engage in other mentally demanding tasks.

There is little need to argue the fact that AI has transformed the workplace. Automating repetitive tasks and freeing up employees to concentrate more on strategic activities have become part and parcel of the modern business environment.

AI can process a significant amount of data quickly to transform analytics, customer service (thanks to the growing adoption of self-service bots), and supply chain management (by optimising processes).

However, the efficiency brought by AI raises concerns about potential laziness or complacency among workers. Even more significantly, the way AI systems collect and use data for making predictions and understanding patterns can introduce biases and discrimination.

According to a recent study, AI has many complex pre-existing impacts regarding human rights because it is not installed or implemented against a blank slate but as a backdrop of societal conditions.

Furthermore, another study argues that AI will slowly starve the human brain of thoughtfulness and mental efforts as it gets deep into each activity, like planning and organising. High-level reliance on AI may degrade professional skills and generate stress when physical or brain measures are needed.

For example, if financial analysts depend solely on AI for data analysis, they might lose their analytical skills over time. AI can provide solutions faster than humans, potentially reducing employees’ involvement in problem-solving processes, and thereby diminishing their ability to think critically and independently. These points suggest that while AI can enhance productivity, it might also contribute to a decline in employee engagement and skill development.

Managing technology

To mitigate against these risks, decision-makers need to find a balance between using AI while still ensuring employees are actively engaged with their work. One of the ways this can be done is through continuous training initiatives. These programmes can focus on a combination of unlocking the potential of AI as well as enhancing traditional skills.

AI should not be seen as an either-or scenario. Companies can integrate the technology to provide employees with the means to do their jobs more efficiently. For instance, AI can handle data collection and initial analysis. However, people should interpret the results and make strategic decisions. The technology must never be left to its own devices to make critical changes. Human oversight will remain an essential part of the use of AI in a business.

This means that establishing guidelines for the ethical use of AI can ensure that the technology complements rather than replaces human effort. Decision-makers can look to introduce limitations on what tasks are automated and which ones require human insights.

AI as a resource

Of course, there is no arguing about the potential of AI in the workplace. However, companies must be cautious in not over-relying on the technology. For example, instead of just accepting AI recommendations, employees can use them as a starting point and apply their own critical thinking to it.

Decision-makers should also advise employees to challenge themselves with new tasks. While AI automates some of the time-intensive tasks, workers can capitalise by upskilling and reskilling themselves. They can also set aside time in their diaries to focus on strategic thinking tasks that they would not ordinarily have gotten around to doing without AI.

So, despite the risk of AI making some people lazy, the opportunities that the technology will unlock are too good to ignore. AI will become an indispensable part of the way we work. However, we must remember that AI is just a tool and not a replacement.