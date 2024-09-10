IT Change and Project Manager

Purpose of the job:

To manage and facilitate all change management initiatives and ensure projects meet objectives on time and on budget by increasing employee adoption and usage within operational initiatives, projects, and facilitate and foster a structured approach in managing the impact of change.

Key Performance Areas:

1. Apply a structured methodology and lead change management activities

Development of the all five sections of the change life cycle framework

Apply a change management process and tools to create a strategy to support adoption of the changes required by a project or initiative.

Review, analyse, assess and evaluate the impact of business changes on various stakeholders, and define and co-ordinate change management solutions that will ensure that a smooth transition is achieved.

Understand and apply change methodology to determine and analyse current state versus desired state within projects & change requests and make detailed and appropriate recommendations to key stakeholders on change actions required

Implement effective Stakeholder Management strategy plan and reporting

Conduct impact analyses, assess change readiness and identify key stakeholders

Provide proactive coaching and consultation to stakeholders & work groups and provide change management interventions where required.

Conducts a detailed analysis of the relevant projects requirements, business division activities and processes.

Facilitates any required sessions/training or workshops and engages with business owners and project sponsors or project resources to ensure that business needs and challenges can be clearly understood and interpreted

Implement effective Communication strategy and plan

Support the design, development, delivery and management of communication

Create actionable deliverables for the five change management levers: communications plan, sponsor roadmap, coaching plan, training plan, resistance management plan

Support project communication efforts

Manage change initiatives and training within the organisation

Change initiative management

Provide input, document requirements and support the design and delivery of training programs.

Project Conduct training effort

Integrate change management activities into project plan

Ensure that the change is embedded and desired benefits are achieved.

Define and measure success metrics and monitor change progress

Support change management at the organizational level

Manage the change portfolio

Coach managers and supervisors

Monitor and stay abreast of technological, legal and operational changes in the change management environment.

Monitor and stay abreast of technological, legal and operational changes in the change management environment (Innovation and Growth)

Project Management

Execution and Risk Control

Execute and manage projects according to the agreed project plan from the beginning until completion.

Ensure that project deliverables and agreed milestones are met and that overall project performance is in accordance with the requirements of the project plan, company policies and procedures and adopted project management principles

Maintain the project plan during the entire project to enable tracking and reporting over the full cycle of the project stages

Maintain awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact and intervene or escalate where necessary

Adopt appropriate technical and quality strategies and standards

Use relevant tools to keep track of people and progress

Regularly liaise with appointed project resources to assure the overall direction and maintain integrity of the project