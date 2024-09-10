Junior Infrastructure Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

- Gather and compile technical requirements.
- Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.
- Logging of requests for architecture deployments and tracking of requests logged to ensure timeous delivery thereof.
- Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.
- Delivery of health checks on implementations.
- Collaboration with business IT teams
- Preparation of progress reports
Minimum Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12
Relevant IT degree / diploma essential coupled with relevant accredited IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+)
Min 3 years’ relevant work experience gained within Financial Services environment
Experience with MS Visio / [URL Removed]
Must have knowledge of Architecture Principles; Data Centre Services (VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux); Perimeter Security; Server concepts and technologies; Firewall concepts and Firewall rules; Cloud Services and understanding of Financial concepts
Desired Skills:
- infrastructure architecture
- MS Visio
- project management