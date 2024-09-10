Junior Infrastructure Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 10, 2024

  • Gather and compile technical requirements.

  • Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.

  • Logging of requests for architecture deployments and tracking of requests logged to ensure timeous delivery thereof.

  • Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.

  • Delivery of health checks on implementations.

  • Collaboration with business IT teams

  • Preparation of progress reports

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT degree / diploma essential coupled with relevant accredited IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+)

Min 3 years’ relevant work experience gained within Financial Services environment

Experience with MS Visio / [URL Removed]

Must have knowledge of Architecture Principles; Data Centre Services (VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux); Perimeter Security; Server concepts and technologies; Firewall concepts and Firewall rules; Cloud Services and understanding of Financial concepts

Desired Skills:

  • infrastructure architecture
  • MS Visio
  • project management

