Junior Infrastructure Solutions Architect

Gather and compile technical requirements.

Drafting and maintenance of solutions architecture diagrams.

Logging of requests for architecture deployments and tracking of requests logged to ensure timeous delivery thereof.

Functional testing of deployments to ensure implementation aligns to architecture design.

Delivery of health checks on implementations.

Collaboration with business IT teams

Preparation of progress reports

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant IT degree / diploma essential coupled with relevant accredited IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+)

Min 3 years’ relevant work experience gained within Financial Services environment

Experience with MS Visio / [URL Removed]

Must have knowledge of Architecture Principles; Data Centre Services (VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux); Perimeter Security; Server concepts and technologies; Firewall concepts and Firewall rules; Cloud Services and understanding of Financial concepts

Desired Skills:

infrastructure architecture

MS Visio

project management

