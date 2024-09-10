Junior PHP Developer

Responsibilities:
- Project Leadership: Lead the development of web applications from conception to deployment, ensuring high-quality and timely delivery.
- Full-Stack Development: Utilize your expertise in both front-end and back-end development to build robust, scalable web applications using Laravel.
- Technical Excellence: Apply advanced knowledge of PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks to create dynamic, user-friendly applications.
- Collaborate and Mentor: Work closely with designers, project managers, and other developers. Mentor junior developers and provide guidance to enhance their skills and knowledge.
- Code Quality: Conduct thorough code reviews to maintain high standards of code quality, performance, and security.
- Problem Solving: Identify and resolve technical issues, optimizing performance and scalability of applications.
- Stay Updated: Keep abreast of the latest industry trends and technologies, implementing best practices to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- Mysql
- Javascript
- CSS
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Innovative Projects: Work on diverse and challenging projects that push the boundaries of web development.
– Collaborative Environment: Join a supportive team that values creativity, knowledge sharing, and teamwork.
– Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning, professional development, and career advancement.
– Work-Life Balance: Enjoy a flexible work environment that promotes a healthy work-life balance.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund