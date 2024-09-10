Junior PHP Developer – Western Cape West Coast

Responsibilities:

Project Leadership: Lead the development of web applications from conception to deployment, ensuring high-quality and timely delivery.

Full-Stack Development: Utilize your expertise in both front-end and back-end development to build robust, scalable web applications using Laravel.

Technical Excellence: Apply advanced knowledge of PHP, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks to create dynamic, user-friendly applications.

Collaborate and Mentor: Work closely with designers, project managers, and other developers. Mentor junior developers and provide guidance to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Code Quality: Conduct thorough code reviews to maintain high standards of code quality, performance, and security.

Problem Solving: Identify and resolve technical issues, optimizing performance and scalability of applications.

Stay Updated: Keep abreast of the latest industry trends and technologies, implementing best practices to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

Mysql

Javascript

CSS

HTML

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Innovative Projects: Work on diverse and challenging projects that push the boundaries of web development.

– Collaborative Environment: Join a supportive team that values creativity, knowledge sharing, and teamwork.

– Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning, professional development, and career advancement.

– Work-Life Balance: Enjoy a flexible work environment that promotes a healthy work-life balance.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

