Kalane Rampai to leave Microsoft SA

Kalane Rampai has stepped down as MD of Microsoft South Africa.

According to a statement from the company , he has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Microsoft.

Lillian Barnard, current President of Microsoft Africa and previous MD of Microsoft South Africa, will take on the role of interim MD until a successor is appointed.

Barnard first joined Microsoft in May 2017 as the director of public services. She became the MD of the local operation in March 2019, and took on the role of president: Africa in April 2023.