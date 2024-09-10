LG offers direct sales with Payfast by Network

LG has opened its first direct-to-consumer ecommerce store in South Africa, with Payfast by Network supporting online transactions.

“We are immensely proud to be supporting a brand of LG’s calibre in their first ecommerce venture,” says David Adams, the southern Africa regional MD of Network International, which supports Payfast by Network in the region.

“Successful ecommerce is founded on trust, and LG was clear that they needed a partner with strong technical capabilities and experience with large enterprise brands in particular. Nowhere is that more important than in the payments space.”

Shaista Naidoo, direct-to-consumer enablement at LG, adds: “LG is one of the most loved and trusted brands in the appliance sector. Our new ecommerce store will give consumers faster access to our most popular products, with promotions, trials, and special offers, while allowing for a more personalised shopping experience.

“We wanted a partner who could offer strategic guidance and build custom solutions, which is why we partnered with Payfast by Network.”

Ecommerce has seen rapid local growth over the past few years, with 38% of merchants experiencing increase in online sales between 2022 and 2023, according to Payfast’s 2023 State of Pay report. Ecommerce is now an essential part of shoppers’ routines, which allows for greater customisation of the user experience.

Network International’s payment gateway solution, Payfast, ensures secure data transmission and allows merchants to control the checkout process, user experience and branding, which is often a requirement for enterprise brands.

“Network aims to grow the digital payments ecosystem in South Africa to support both global and local brands to connect with consumers safely and securely, helping them to operate at scale. Trust and reliability are essential components for a healthy digital payments sector, which in turn supports local business growth,” says Adams.