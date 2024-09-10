Project Manager (Contract – Wits/SAMRC Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit (AGTRU))

Additional information:

The AGTRU team is focused on countering viral infections that cause serious health problems in sub Saharan Africa

The long term objectives of AGTRU are to advance gene therapy for treatment of viral infections, develop human capacity in the field through the training of young scientists, and to translate the unit’s technologies into products

Research activities are generously supported by South African and International funding agencies

South African and international partnerships have been established, and these are an important contributor to the group’s resource base

AGTRU is equipped as a modern molecular biology research laboratory and has expertise in a range of techniques

Main purpose of the job:

The incumbent will be responsible for co-ordinating multiple projects from initiation to completion, facilitating completion of said project within allocated timelines and budgets

The project manager will liaise with various stakeholders, including funding bodies, team members, and research partners to ensure that the AGTRU meets its goals

Location:

University of Witwatersrand Medical School, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Project development and implementation

Monitor assigned projects, ensuring adherence to project timelines, budgets, and quality standards

Management and administration of project plans, schedules, and resource allocations to effectively manage project activities

Identify and mitigate risks, issues, and dependencies that may impact project outcomes

Monitor project progress and performance, providing regular updates to the AGTRU team and addressing any deviations from the plan

Coordinate and facilitate communication between the AGTRU and research partners, support staff, and funders

Manage project budgets, expenses, and resource allocations

Evaluate project outcomes and conduct post-project reviews to identify areas for improvement

Coordinate with external agencies such as public health and NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donors, monitoring and auditing agencies and others as necessary

Support the development of data management/monitoring and evaluation plans

Develop and maintain project information systems

Write project reports for internal and external dissemination on an ongoing basis.

Present papers and results to stakeholders

Staff Management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

MSc Degree in Molecular Biology, Vaccinology or similar field of study

Certification in Project Management is preferred

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3 to 5 years working experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Proficiency in MS Office

Experience in project management

Training or experience in project management systems

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Adaptable, willing to take initiative and empathetic

Strong organisational skills attention to detail

Good communication skills

Good problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Highly organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines simultaneously

A strong understanding of the field of molecular biology and the research activities of the AGTRU

Willing to travel both nationally and internationally

Working overtime or over weekends may be required from time to time, including attending online meetings with overseas collaborating partners outside of normal working hours

Able to work in a highly pressurised environment

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 18 September 2024.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.

