Project Manager IT

The IT Project Manager is responsible for overseeing and managing IT projects from inception to completion. This role involves planning, executing, and closing projects, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget. The IT Project Manager will work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure project objectives are met and that the project aligns with the organization’s goals and strategic direction.

Key Responsibilities:

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field. A Master’s degree or PMP (Project Management Professional) certification

Experience: Minimum of [3] years of experience in IT project management or a related role.

Skills:

Strong knowledge of project management methodologies ( Agile, Waterfall).

Proficiency in project management software and tools ( Microsoft Project, Jira).

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

Strong communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to solve problems and make decisions under pressure.

Banking experience

Desired Skills:

PMP

Jira

PRINCE2

Managing Project Budgets

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position