SA gets first bite of new iPhone 16

South Africans will be among the first customers in the world to get their hands on Apple’s new iPhone 16 range of smartphones.

iStore South Africa has confirmed that it will be launching the iPhone 16 range on the same day as the US and other major markets.

The devices will officially be available from 20 September 2024, but pre-orders will open on 13 September.

iStore is also introducing Contract Price Freeze, whereby users can upgrade to the latest iPhone 16 range while keeping their monthly contract price the same as their existing plan.

iStore is also offering up to R22 000 cash back when users trade in their old devices. Customers can trade-in up to five devices to offset the cost of their new iPhone.

As part of their launch, iStore adding free iCarePlus, valued at R1 999, for every iPhone purchase. This includes a guaranteed buy-back in two years, at a minimum of 55% of the phone’s original value. iCarePlus package also includes an extra year of warranty and screen repair.

“With the simultaneous launch of iPhone 16 and the innovative Contract Price Freeze, we’re ensuring that South African customers not only access the latest technology at the same time as the rest of the world but also at the same cost they’ve been used to. This offer reflects our dedication to making cutting-edge technology accessible while offering unbeatable trade-in deals and future-proof upgrades,” says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO.

iStore has also announced that Apple Watch Series 10 and the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also be available from 20 September 2024, with pre-orders opening today (10 September 2024).

The store is also offering trade-ins and extended warranty for the new Apple Watches.