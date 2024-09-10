Security Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The purpose of this role is to work as a Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals,

Cloud Security Analyst – Tier 2 being tasked with contributing to the technical aspects of the global organisation MXDR team to ensure that they are in line with the company’s growth.

Providing and driving technical expertise by contributing the company’s defensive services roadmap and ensure they are geared towards the latest greatest technological Microsoft standards and aligned with global Microsoft security engineering roadmap. Furthermore, having hands-on mentality which involve the day-to-day running of continuing client Managed Detect and Respond services and 24×7 monitoring of alerts and incidents.

In this role, you will primarily be engaged onboarding and managing to assist our clients and partners on to our organisation MXDR and configuring Microsoft 365 Security products e.g. MDE and MDI. Whilst at it you are the subject-matter-expert on your domain, analysing and reviewing severity alerts and emerging threats with the team, providing appropriate solutions to problems, and making decisions on the way forward by acting as liaisons between the client and the consultancy team and management team.

Roles and Responsibilities

You have demonstrated technical ownership skills and love sharing knowledge.

Performing risk and threat management on alerts and events generated in Azure Sentinel.

Detecting and correlating events in Azure Sentinel to create incidents and perform triage.

Learn to automate and orchestrate automated responses in Azure Playbooks.

Engage with international clients (both verbally as written) with regards to their Cloud infrastructure.

Conduct cloud security consultancy services occasionally particularly related to onboarding projects.

Assist with continuous development of the organisation MXDR platform on Azure Sentinel.

Assist in presales cycles helping sales team to solution sell new opportunities.

Assist in product development of the organisation MXDR platform.

Perform risk assessments for threats and risks for clients.

Continuously learn and attend online webinars and events to stay up to date with the latest trends.

You design, implement, and breathe Microsoft Cloud Security solutions.

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Microsoft

Azure

Microsoft 365 security

MDE

MDI

Cloud Security

MS Azure Cloud

Sentinel

Cyber SOC Monitoring

Java

C++

KQL

Analysis and research

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Come as you are and be who you are.

