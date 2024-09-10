Senior AI Developer

Hire Resolve’s client, an AI-driven digital marketing company, is looking for an experienced Senior AI Developer to join their team in Cape Town. In this role, you will leverage your expertise to create cutting-edge AI solutions and contribute to innovative projects that enhance our client offerings.

Responsibilities:

Develop state-of-the-art AI algorithms and models to solve real-world problems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate AI capabilities into existing applications and services.

Conduct research and stay abreast of industry trends to implement the latest advancements in AI technology.

Mentor and support junior developers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Evaluate and optimize the performance of AI models, ensuring scalability and robustness.

Document development processes and provide clear communication regarding project progress.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field.

At least 5 years of experience in AI development and implementation.

Strong programming skills in Python and experience with machine learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch).

Deep understanding of AI concepts such as neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision.

Demonstrated experience in deploying AI solutions in production environments.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team setting.

Benefits:

Paid contract per project.

Flexible working hours and remote work options.

Access to state-of-the-art LLM and LAM technology.

Desired Skills:

