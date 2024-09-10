Senior Business Process Architect (Perm/Contract) (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Rivonia

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a critical role to transform client operations as your technical expertise is sought to fill the role of a Senior Business Process Architect of a Joburg-based Software Engineering and Data Science Consultancy, with a global development footprint. You will lead and collaborate with customers in their efforts to take advantage of the ServiceNow platform to improve their ITSM and ITIL processes. You will also be expected to juggle multiple projects, contribute to developing and testing solutions while promoting continuous improvement practices. The ideal candidate will be an ITSM and a ServiceNow Process expert with 7-9 years / 5-7 years of consulting experience within complex, global organizations with the ability to influence and consult in an ITIL / ITSM Services environment. Your passion for process improvement and your ability to think outside the box will be instrumental in helping clients unlock the full potential of solutions.

DUTIES:

Serve as a Process expert for the relevant project implementation.

Facilitate sessions to gather and document business requirements, create requirements traceability to assist with development and testing.

Collaborate with clients to define and/or understand ServiceNow processes, leveraging your deep understanding of functional areas and technology implementations.

Lead process and requirements workshops, working closely with clients to identify their needs for implementing best practice frameworks embedded in the technology solutions.

Support and guide key stakeholders throughout the engagement, ensuring their requirements are met and their expectations exceeded.

Support clients to lead the organisation change initiative.

Contribute to developing and testing solutions, collaborating with technical resources to deliver high-quality results.

Act as a trusted advisor to clients, providing insights and recommendations to drive their business forward.

Juggle multiple projects and initiatives simultaneously, delivering exceptional results within deadlines.

Lead and collaborate with customers in their efforts to take advantage of the ServiceNow platform to improve their ITSM and ITIL processes.

Analyse and map current business processes to identify opportunities for optimisation and automation.

Build, test and implement process improvements in collaboration with cross functional teams.

Design and develop new process models and workflows to drive efficiency and effectiveness across the client’s value chain according to the best practices in the industry.

Collaborate with project managers to ensure that project timelines are met.

Maintain Process Improvement Logs.

Requirements and acceptance criteria for Future (TO BE) business processes and customer journeys.

Develop and implement process metrics to track and analyse process performance and identify opportunities for continuous improvements.

Communicate process changes, requirements and timelines across the organisation to all relevant stakeholders.

Provide necessary expertise and support to other departments as necessary.

Lead, Mentor and Support Process Consultants and Associate Process Consultants.

Promote continuous improvement practices, constantly seeking ways to enhance our delivery and engagement materials.

Ensure quality documentation standards are adhered to by checking documentation evidencing the deliverable for completeness and correctness before submitting to the Project Team and Stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology and/or Engineering.

ServiceNow Certified System Administrator.

ITIL V4 Foundation.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 7-9 years / 5-7 years of consulting experience within complex, global organizations with the ability to influence and consult in an ITIL / ITSM Services environment.

4+ Years of experience with the ServiceNow platform supporting ITSM and ITIL process flow development and refinement.

Excellent Presentation Skills.

Proficiency in process modelling and analysis tools (e.g., BPMN, Visio, ARIS, Flowcentric, etc.).

Work within Agile, Waterfall and Hybrid Projects.

Experience with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

Experience with collaboration tools including MS Office, MS Teams, MS Outlook, MS SharePoint.

Experience with best practice frameworks such as ITIL, ISO 20000, COBIT, etc.

Familiarity with Remedy BMC.

Business Process Models creation (Diagram and Narrative).

Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) Plans.

Requirements Gathering and Workshops.

Process Maturity Assessments (ITSM, HRSD, ITAM, SPM, ITOM, GRC).

Meeting Management.

Create User Stories with Acceptance Criteria.

Business Requirements Specifications |Requirements traceability matrix.

Testing and Quality Assurance: Creating test strategies and test cases.

Systems and User Acceptance Testing.

Be responsible for creating training documentation and lead training with clients.

Organisational Change Management.

Business Cases and Case Study creations.

Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD), Data Dictionaries and Data Flow Diagrams.

Quality Management.

Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Visio and Excel).

Advantageous –

ITIL Master’s.

Knowledge in ServiceNow ATF.

Experience with process automation and workflow management tools.

Familiarity with Project Management principles, practices, and tools such as SPM in ServiceNow, or MS Project.

Strong knowledge of process improvement methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma, or Business Process Reengineering (BPR).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to effectively present ideas and facilitate discussions.

A collaborative team player with a passion for driving meaningful change.

Be comfortable with a dynamic changing environment and adjust to change.

Ability to manage conflict to achieve goals, and objectives of the client and organization.

Self-managing and ambitious go getter.

Self-motivated and proactive, with excellent time management and prioritisation skills.

Innovative with an entrepreneurial mindset.

