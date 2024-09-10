Snr CNC Machinist Programmer at South African Astronomical Observatory

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of CNC Programmer Machinist.

Purpose of the job:Manufacture Components for Scientific Instruments

Key Responsibilities:

Component manufacturing

Operation of CNC machinery

CAD/CAM software programming

Maintenance of Machinery

Purchase of tooling and maintenance materials

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

Trade tested artisan with NTC 3

Experience:

5 years post apprenticeship machining

Minimum of 3 years CNC programming using CAD/CAM software

Must be available to work shifts and overtimeABILITY:

Apply mechanical engineering techniques and practices within a specific mechanical area

Communicate, present and work independently and in team environments to convey sound mechanical engineering insights and solutions.

Diagnose mechanical problem

Work to high levels of safety and good mechanical practice

Instrument component manufacturing

Knowledge:

Creative problem-solving approaches

Safety and first aid codes of good practice

Additional Notes:

DESIRABLE ADDITIONAL EDUCATION, WORK EXPERIENCE & PERSONAL QUALITIES:

CNC programming on Fanuc/Mitsubishi and Haas controller using Edgecam software

Familiarity with NX Siemens CAD package

Experience with CMM and EDM equipment

Drivers License

Information:

The website [URL Removed] provides more details on the NRF initiatives and activities.

Applications:

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by logging to [URL Removed] and apply online. Applications

should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicants suitability for the position. The names and contact details of

at least three referees should be provided.

Closing Date: 30 September 2024

The NRF offers a challenging career and competitive remuneration package which is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress and the appointment to the position will be made in line with the NRF

Employment Equity Plan.

The NRF reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Correspondence will be sent to short-listed candidates only

Desired Skills:

NX Siemens CAD package

Edgecam software

CAD/CAM software programming

Operation of CNC machinery

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the

provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of

science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) is the National Facility for Optical and Infrared Astronomy of the National Research

Foundation (NRF).Its headquarters are in Cape Town, while its telescopes are at Sutherland in the Northern Cape. Distributed between

the two sites, SAAO employs roughly 130 people, many of them scientists and engineers, and is contracted to operate SALT (the

Southern African Large Telescope) on behalf of the international SALT Foundation. SAAO is the premier optical/infrared research facility

on the African continent, with global research and outreach collaborations, and contributing to human capital development for South Africa.

